Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This trading and investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

