Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. CZFS: This bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This explorer and developer of mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

