Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This operator of LNG carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy infrastructure and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 8%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

