Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Trend Micro Incorporated TMICY: This security-related software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The First of Long Island Corporation FLIC: This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bankhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

