Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy infrastructure and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

