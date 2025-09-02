Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Antero Midstream AM: This company which is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Midstream Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Midstream Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Antero Midstream Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Antero Midstream Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Antero Midstream Corporation Quote

Provident Financial Services PFS: This community- and customer-oriented banking company which offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD: This pork producer and food-processing company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smithfield Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smithfield Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Smithfield Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Smithfield Foods, Inc. Quote

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

