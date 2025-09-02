Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Antero Midstream AM: This company which is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
Provident Financial Services PFS: This community- and customer-oriented banking company which offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD: This pork producer and food-processing company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.