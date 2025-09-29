Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.9%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

GRUPO CIBEST SA CIB: This banking company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Phillips 66 PSX: This diversified and integrated energy company which operates 13 refineries, primarily in the United States, with a total refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

