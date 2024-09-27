Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd SKM: This wireless telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Marubeni Corporation MARUY: This trader of industrial and consumer goods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

NEXT plc NXGPY: This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

