Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd SKM: This wireless telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Brambles Limited BXBLY: This supply-chain logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

