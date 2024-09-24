Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This operator of LNG carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

