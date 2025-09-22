Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

September 22, 2025 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Masco Corporation MAS: This home renovation and building supplies company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

