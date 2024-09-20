Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Cool Company Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cool Company Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Qifu Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI: This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.