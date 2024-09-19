Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

Farmers National Banc FMNB: This full-service national bank which is engaged in commercial and retail banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This company which provides various banking products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

LSI Industries LYTS: This Image Solutions company, which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

