Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

NBT Bancorp NBTB: This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

