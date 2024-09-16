Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Delek Logistics Partners DKL: This company which owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 7.3%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

CTO Realty Growth CTO: This real estate company, which owns income properties,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.0% over the last 60 days.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Price and Consensus

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Quote

Veren Inc. VRN: This company which explores, develops and produces oil and gas properties principally in Canada and the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Veren Inc. Price and Consensus

Veren Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veren Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Veren Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Veren Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Veren Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veren Inc. (VRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.