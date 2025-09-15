Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Citizens & Northern Corp CZNC: This bank holding company which also provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This pure-play diabetes care company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Financial Ban FFBC: This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

