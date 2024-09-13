Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:

BancFirst Corporation BANF: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

