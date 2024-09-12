Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

