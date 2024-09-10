Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This LNG shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Cool Company Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cool Company Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% the last 60 days.

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

MPLX LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

MPLX LP dividend-yield-ttm | MPLX LP Quote

Banco de Chile ( BCH ): This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco De Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco De Chile Quote

