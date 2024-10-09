Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Clipper Realty Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clipper Realty Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

United Microelectronics UMC: This company which provides foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Microelectronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

United Microelectronics Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Microelectronics Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

Crawford & Company ( CRD.B ): This worldwide diversified services company which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Crawford & Company Price and Consensus

Crawford & Company price-consensus-chart | Crawford & Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Crawford & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crawford & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Crawford & Company Quote

