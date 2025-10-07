Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health and mineral nutrition company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This passenger and cargo transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

