Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Teaser: KUBTY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 4, 2024.

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

Kubota Corporation KUBTY: This equipment manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% the last 60 days.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Kubota Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kubota Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Kubota Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.