Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus

Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Southwest Airlines Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southwest Airlines Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

H&R Block, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.