Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

LCNB LCNB: This financial holding company which is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Virtu Financial VIRT: This market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

