Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:

Monro, Inc. MNRO: This automotive service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Worthington Steel, Inc. WS: This steel processing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

