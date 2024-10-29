Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Swedbank SWDBY: This company which is a leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB Price and Consensus

Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Swedbank AB Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swedbank AB dividend-yield-ttm | Swedbank AB Quote

United Microelectronics UMC: This company which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Microelectronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

United Microelectronics Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Microelectronics Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

Comerica CMA: This banking and financial services company which delivers financial services in three primary geographic markets — Texas, California and Michigan — as well as Arizona and Florida, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swedbank AB (SWDBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.