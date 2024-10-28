Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This bank holding company which specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Rogers Communication RCI: This company which provides cable television, high-speed Internet access, and video retailing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rogers Cable and Telecom, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

