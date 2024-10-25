Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25:

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT: This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%

Virtu Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Virtu Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold exploration and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kinross Gold Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

H&R Block, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.