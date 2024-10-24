Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC: This food and beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

