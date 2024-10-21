Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI: This bank holding company which intended to facilitate the Bank's ability to serve its customers' requirements for financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

H&R Block HRB: This company which is a leading provider of tax preparation services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

HireQuest HQI: This company which provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

