Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL: This fuel distribution and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 206.3% the last 60 days.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and Consensus

CrossAmerica Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 6.5%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

CrossAmerica Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM: This wireless telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This multinational electronics and imaging technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Canon, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canon, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote

