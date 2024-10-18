Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Hyster-Yale, Inc. HY: This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC: This mobile connectivity solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This global leader in nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

