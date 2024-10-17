Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. LGTY: This software applications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

