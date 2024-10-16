Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO: This real estate mortgage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 318.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%.

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

