Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. LGTY: This software applications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This explorer and developer of mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

