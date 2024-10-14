Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI: This audio entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

