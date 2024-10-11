Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Avient AVNT: This company which provides specialized and sustainable material solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

MGIC Investment MTG: This company which is the largest private mortgage insurer in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

