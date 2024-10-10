Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Monroe Capital MRCC: This non-diversified closed-end investment management company which is focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

DBS Group DBSDY: This company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC: This company which is one of the three dominant life insurers within its domestic Canadian market and possesses rapidly growing operations in the U.S. and several Asian countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

