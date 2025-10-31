Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 31st:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT: This real estate investment trust which, operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 12.1%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust dividend-yield-ttm | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX: This commercial real estate finance company which, focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM: This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.