Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 30th:

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This bank holding company which, offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration, inventory, accounts receivable, equipment loans and other deposit and non-deposit banking services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company for American Federal Savings Bank, that provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Leggett & Platt LEG: This company which, is a global manufacturer that conceives, designs, and produces a wide variety of engineered components and products found in many homes, offices, and automobiles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

