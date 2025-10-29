Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 29th:

Edison International EIX: This investor-owned public utility company which, is primarily engaged in the business of supplying electricity to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of Southern California, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company which, is engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Seagate Technology STX: This company which, is engaged in the provision of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions in Singapore, United States, Netherlands, and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

