Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 28th:

Bread Financial BFH: This tech-forward financial services company which offers simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

CNA Financial CNA: This company which, offers commercial P&C insurance products, mainly across the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

CNA Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNA Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

Valley National Bancorp VLY: This company, which offers various commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price and Consensus

Valley National Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Valley National Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Valley National Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Valley National Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.