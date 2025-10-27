Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 27th:
Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This independent oil and natural gas company which, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus
Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Crescent Energy Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Crescent Energy Company dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Energy Company Quote
American Eagle Outfitters AEO: This company, which is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.3% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.See "2nd Wave" AI stocks now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.