Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 27th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This independent oil and natural gas company which, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO: This company, which is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

