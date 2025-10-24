Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 24:

SCOR SE SCRYY: This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Royal Bank of Canada RY: This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

