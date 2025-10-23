Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 23

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 23:

Guess?, Inc. GES: This apparel and accessories company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV: This insurance services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato productshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

