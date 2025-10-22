Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 22:

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

