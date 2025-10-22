Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 22:
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.