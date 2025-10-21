Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 21

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 21:
Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Royal Bank of Canada RY: This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.