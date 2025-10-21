Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 21

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 21:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Royal Bank of Canada RY: This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

