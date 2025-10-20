Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 20

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 20:

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Polaris Inc. PII: This manufacturer of powersports vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

California Resources Corporation CRC: This energy and carbon management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

