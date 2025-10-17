Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 17th:

Energizer ENR: This company, which is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energizer Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

MillerKnoll MLKN: This company, provides design solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus

MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MillerKnoll, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MillerKnoll, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

Scor SCRYY: This company, which is in the reinsurance business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Scor SE Price and Consensus

Scor SE price-consensus-chart | Scor SE Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Scor SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

Scor SE dividend-yield-ttm | Scor SE Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scor SE (SCRYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.