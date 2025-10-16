Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 16th:

TIM TIMB: This single company in Brazil, which offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company, which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

California Resources CRC: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is principally in California, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

